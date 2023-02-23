Medical camp held at Hoshiarpur central jail, 215 inmates examined

Hoshiarpur, February 22
The District Legal Services Authority organised a medical camp at Hoshiarpur Central Jail. A medical team of the civil hospital examined 215 prisoners and provided free medicines to the patients.
Aparajita Joshi, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, while expressing gratitude to the team, said the medical camp was organised so that prisoners could be protected from diseases. Jail Superintendent Anurag Kumar Yadav, Deputy Superintendent Tejpal, Assistant Superintendent Gurjinder Singh and coordinator of District Legal Services Authority Jaswinder Singh were present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, seminars were organised by Secretary District Legal Services Authority at DAV College of Education, Red Cross Hoshiarpur and Nai Abadi Government High School.
