Medical camp organised for Latifpura families

Jalandhar, December 22
As an act of kindness, Global Hospital, Jalandhar, has started organising a two-hour daily medical camp for the families of Latifpura, who have been left homeless.
Dr Pawan Suri, a cardiologist at the hospital, said, “The families have been living under harsh weather conditions. Besides, they have also been emotionally upset. Elders and children alike need some medical care. To ensure that they all stay fit, their health will be monitored on a daily basis.” Romi Monga, a manager from the Khalsa Aid team, also helped set up the camp.
Dr Suri said that two hour camp would be held every day during which check-ups would be done. He said that free medicines would also be distributed among the patients. He told the families that he would be available for them in case of an emergency.
