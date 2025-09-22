Medical camp provides free of cost services in Phagwara

Two humanitarian initiatives were organised in Phagwara, offering support to the underprivileged, a free cataract surgery for an elderly man and a medical camp in Narur village.

In a significant effort under its “Aao Punn Kamaaiye” (Let’s Earn Virtue) campaign, the Sarb Naujawan Sabha (regd) Phagwara, in collaboration with the Sarb Naujawan Welfare Society, facilitated a cataract surgery for Hans Raj, a needy elderly resident.

The surgery, performed by ophthalmologist Dr Tushar Agarwal, successfully restored his vision through the implantation of a foldable lens. Sabha president Sukhwinder Singh and industrialist Jatinder Singh Kundi, who provided financial assistance, were instrumental in overseeing the initiative. Dr Agarwal emphasised the importance of annual eye check-ups after the age of 40 and expressed his commitment to continue providing free surgeries.

In Narur village, Improvement Trust Phagwara Chairman and AAP SC Wing Doaba Zone Incharge Jarnail Nangal organised a free medical camp with his team. The camp provided consultations and free medicines to the residents. Nangal reaffirmed AAP’s dedication to public service, emphasising that flood-affected families are receiving essential aid.