Medical college in Hoshiarpur: MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa thanks CM, FM

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 13

Punjab Revenue Minister and Hoshiarpur MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa has thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema for allocating Rs 412 crore in the budget for a new medical college to be built in Hoshiarpur soon. The college will have 100 MBBS seats. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already announced that the medical college to be built in Hoshiarpur will be named after Shaheed Udham Singh and also inspected the site in November last year.

In a statement, Jimpa said the college will be a boon for the entire Doaba region. He said students who want to pursue medical education will no longer have to go abroad as they will be provided quality medical education here. The medical college will be constructed on 23 acres of land.

Jimpa said that health, education, power and potable water were the top priority areas of Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann. “With the budgetary increase in these sectors, it has become clear that sincere efforts are being made to make the state a Rangla Punjab,” added Jimpa.