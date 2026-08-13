DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Medical officers, nurses undergo training for childhood TB detection, treatment

Medical officers, nurses undergo training for childhood TB detection, treatment

Ground report

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:16 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representation. File
Advertisement

Under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg, a district-level training session was organised on Tuesday at the Civil Surgeon’s Office, Jalandhar, for medical officers and staff nurses from DH, SDH, CHCs and PHCs. The session aimed to strengthen the detection, investigation and treatment of TB among children.

Advertisement

The training was organised under the National TB Elimination Programme in collaboration with World Health Partners (WHP) and SAATHII. Dr Satish Pundhir, STM (WHP); Dr Anukma Sangwan, State TB Specialist; and Dr Jyoti, ACF Coordinator, provided training to the participants.

Advertisement

Addressing the participants, Dr Rajesh Garg said, “TB remains a major challenge among children as it is often detected at a later stage. The objective of this training programme is to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in the diagnosis, treatment and management of TB among children up to 14 years of age.”

Advertisement

District TB Officer (Executive) Dr Paramvir Singh said, “TB is an infectious disease, but it is completely curable when detected and treated on time. There is a common misconception that TB is a fatal disease. However, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can prevent complications and stop the disease from spreading further.”

During the training session, Dr Anukma Sangwan provided detailed information on the guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and management of TB in children.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts