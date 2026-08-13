Medical officers, nurses undergo training for childhood TB detection, treatment

Under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg, a district-level training session was organised on Tuesday at the Civil Surgeon’s Office, Jalandhar, for medical officers and staff nurses from DH, SDH, CHCs and PHCs. The session aimed to strengthen the detection, investigation and treatment of TB among children.

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The training was organised under the National TB Elimination Programme in collaboration with World Health Partners (WHP) and SAATHII. Dr Satish Pundhir, STM (WHP); Dr Anukma Sangwan, State TB Specialist; and Dr Jyoti, ACF Coordinator, provided training to the participants.

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Addressing the participants, Dr Rajesh Garg said, “TB remains a major challenge among children as it is often detected at a later stage. The objective of this training programme is to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in the diagnosis, treatment and management of TB among children up to 14 years of age.”

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District TB Officer (Executive) Dr Paramvir Singh said, “TB is an infectious disease, but it is completely curable when detected and treated on time. There is a common misconception that TB is a fatal disease. However, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can prevent complications and stop the disease from spreading further.”

During the training session, Dr Anukma Sangwan provided detailed information on the guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and management of TB in children.