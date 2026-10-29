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Home / Jalandhar / Medical stores inspected in Hoshiarpur

Medical stores inspected in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:33 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A health official inspects medicine shops in Hoshiarpur.
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The Hoshiarpur police and Drug Control Department jointly inspected five medical stores in Bajwara and Bahadurpur as part of the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign to curb the illegal sale and misuse of drugs.

The inspection was conducted by personnel from the Sadar and City police stations in coordination with Drug Control Officer Gurjit Singh Rana to check compliance with regulations governing the sale of medicines.

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Rana said some general violations were detected during the inspection. However, no habit-forming drugs were found at any of the five medical stores at the time of checking. He said medical store operators must strictly comply with the applicable rules governing the sale of medicines and warned that violations or illegal sales would invite action as per law.

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The drive is part of ongoing efforts by the district administration, police, Health Department and Drug Control Department to prevent drug abuse and safeguard public health. Officials also urged people to use medicines only on medical advice and report suspected illegal sales to the authorities.

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