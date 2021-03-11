Medical Technology Lab set up

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Doaba College has started a skill-oriented one-year paramedical course “Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)” approved by GNDU, Amritsar. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari said a well-equipped fully functional air-conditioned Medical Laboratory Technology Lab had been established in the Department of Biotechnology of the college. The MLT lab was inaugurated by Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Doaba College Managing Committee . Dr Rajiv Khosla, Coordinator, School of Life Sciences and HoD, Biotechnology along with Prof KK Yadav, Dean Academics and HoD, Chemistry; Dr Arshdeep Singh, HoD, Physics; Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD, Zoology; Dr Rakesh Kumar, HoD, Botany; Dr Shivika Dutta, Dr Narinder Kumar and Dr Poonam Bhagat welcomed the dignitaries. Dr Rajiv Khosla presented an overview of the lab. He further added that the skilled and qualified medical lab technologist in addition to being self-reliant entrepreneur has plethora of professional opportunities.

Poem recitation competition

Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, organised English poem recitation competition for Classes III, IV and V. The budding poets presented their poems on various themes like Mother Earth, environment, parents, grandparents, nature, youth, patriotism etc. The judges appreciated the efforts made by students. Principal Girish Kumar applauded the young orators and the audience was enthralled by the mesmerising recitation. All the students enthusiastically participated in the competition and performed very well. Among Class III contestants, Jasnoor Kaur got the first position, followed by Aaradhitt Khanna and Vansh Dwivedi. Usheen Rajpal got the consolation prize.

3-week Induction Programme

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised a three-week induction programme “Khushamdeed-2022” for the students enrolled for the session 2022-2023. The programme was inaugurated Dr RS Deol, Deputy Director, Dr Inderpal Singh (HOD, Management), Navneet (HOD, ECE) and Nidhi Chopra (HOD, IT) by lighting the traditional lamps. The event started with shabad recitation. In his address, Dr Deol exhorted the students to be sincere in their studies and be dedicated for their future career. Praneet Kaur presented the institutional PPT in which first year students were made familiar with the institute, its infrastructure, the various events which are held during the academic session. There was a motivational talk by Rohan Dutta, a motivational speaker gave encouraging examples from his own life and inspired students to be a self-motivator. He discussed the importance of positive thinking and attitude which brings optimism into life and such constructive changes can make one brighter and more successful.

Academic session begins

PCM SD College for Women commenced its academic session 2022-23. A ‘havan’ was performed on the occasion. Principal Prof(Dr) Pooja Prashar, Sunita Bhalla (Incharge of the function) and the members of faculty made offerings to the holy fire, after which the ‘prasad’ was distributed. Principal also welcomed the new students on joining the institution and assured them of all help in the fulfillment of their dreams. Members of the managing committee and Principal congratulated everyone on entering into a new phase of teaching and academics.

NCC Addl DG visits LPU

National Cadet Corps’ Additional Director General of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate, Major General Rajiv Chhibber visited Lovely Professional University (LPU). He interacted with thousands of LPU students and NCC cadets of the zone. The occasion was ‘Youth Talk on Nation Building, and Principals and ANOs Conclave’ at LPU was organised by NCC Group HQ Jalandhar, in association with LPU-NCC, under the aegis of the Student Welfare wing. Motivating LPU students and Zone’s NCC cadets through a powerful presentation, Maj Gen Chhibber invoked all to contribute their best in nation building by always staying focussed, nurturing positivism and unleashing their potential for making India the most powerful. Interacting with students, the officer informed that there is no disparity of gender in NCC. He also shared how they can further their career in military services by inspiring all that the “military profession is the best profession to serve motherland”. Expressing pride to be a military man, he also informed that no doubt it’s challenging, yet it is adventurous. Jalandhar Group Commander Brig IS Bhalla and Col Navjot S Sidhu also graced the occasion.

‘Shining Stars’ felicitated

To celebrate top performers of 10th and 12th from Jalandhar, CT Group of Institutions organised ‘Shining Stars’- a felicitation ceremony at its premises. In the felicitation ceremony, 1,800 students who have achieved first division were honoured for their relentless hard work and efforts. These students came from 140 schools and different cities of Punjab like Jalandhar, Moga, Nawanshahr, etc. The students were honored with certificates and mementoes. Dr Anupam Sharma, Campus Director, applauded the efforts and said, “Students who work hard as per the advice of their parents and teachers always remain successful in life. Sometimes our laziness contributes to our failures. But those who continue with their hard work always come out with flying colours”. Dr. Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group expressed his gratitude to all the students present on this occasion.

GK quiz held

Police DAV Public school organised a GK quiz for Classes lll, lVand V. Twenty students participated in the event. They were divided into five teams namely Wikipedians, Google Geeks, Smartins, Masterminds, Web Crawlers. The quiz started with the first round related to 25 glorious years of Police DAV. It was followed by the rounds based on different subjects - English ,SST and Science. In the end there was a rapid fire round. Teams gave a tough battle to each other in all the rounds. The first position was bagged by Masterminds. Google Geeks secured the second position. Third position was bagged by Smartins. The event was organised under the guidance of the coordinators Rashmi Bhalla, Kavita and Amita Rathore.

BEd exam results

Students of DIPS College of Education secured good marks in the result of B.Ed 1st semester examination conducted by Panjab University. College Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta said Kavita and Kuljeet Kaur secured the first position in the college by securing 88 per cent marks, Neeti and Simranjit Kaur secured second position with 87.77 per cent marks and Koshiki secured the third position by securing 87.33 per cent marks. The Principal honoured the girl students with good marks by giving certificates. Sardar Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monika Mandotra congratulated all the students and motivated them to perform well in the next examination as well.

Video Making Contest

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali here celebrated the 75th Independence Day by organising video making competition on what freedom means for the youth. The students gave many innovative ideas like freedom from corruption, communalism, safety of women and many other. In this competition, Shupita was declared first, Koshal came second and Rajbir achieved the third position. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department , said many people have misplaced notions of democracy and freedom. We need to realise what our freedom fighters and martyrs wanted India to be and work towards that goal.

I-Day events: Innocent Hearts Group

The staff and students of Innocent Hearts Group, under the aegis of Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, took out a massive cycle rally from Innocent Hearts campus, Green Model Town, celebrating the 75th Independence Day. They encouraged everyone to have Tricolor in every house. The chief guest Dr Palak Bowry Gupta, Director (CSR), inaugurated the rally by releasing the Tricolour balloons. The members participating in this rally took an oath to respect their National Flag to protect the integrity of India and the motherland. After that Dr Palak flagged off the rally and started the rally. The whole atmosphere reverberated with the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ Around 600 students and staff members participated in this ‘Wheels of Freedom’ Cyclothon. During this rally, the safety and health of the participants were fully taken care of. Keeping in mind, the safety of the participants, members of Scouts and teachers were present at a short distance along the entire route for guidelines. The team of doctors and ambulances of Innocent Hearts Multi Speciality Hospital were ready to deal with any kind of emergency. There was full cooperation from the police administration for the safe conduct of the cycle rally. To welcome the children at the finishing line, Dr Anup Bowry Chairman, Innocent Hearts, Dr Chander Bowry, Managing Director (Medical Services), Shally Bowry, Executive Director of Schools, Aradhana Bowry, Executive Director of colleges, and all members of the management were present. Refreshments were also given to each participant under ‘Disha - an initiative’.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School, under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society organised “Mohabbat-e-Watan Competition”. Independence Day celebrations at schools included a beautifully decorated campus with tricolour ribbons and balloons. Kids chanted the National Anthem, and students anticipating some fantastic dance and song performances. The Mohobbat-e-Watan Hindi poem recitation competition was held to channel the creativity of Ivyians. Patriotic poems, short enactments, slogans, and other items were included in the competition. Ivyians’ little miracles expressed their feelings on why they love their country and what Independence Day means to them. Through their chants, the children communicated their feelings and strong desire for the country. S Chauhan, Principal of Ivy World School, thanked parents for their support and collaboration, and urged the students to commit to make India a clean, poverty-free, corruption-free, and communalism-free country. Director Aditi Vasal expressed her gratitude.

The Nobel School

The Nobel School celebrated 75th Independence Day “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” with great pomp and joy. The programme started with the welcome of chief guest Deputy Commandant CRPF Avtar Singh. Chairman Prof CL Kochher, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher and Principal Amita Sharma hoisted the flag. Everyone sang National Anthem with great pride and patriotism. The school organised plethora of interactive events like Ek Abhilasha- Teri Mitti, Guldasta- Freedom Fighter Theme, Desh Rangila, Preet Ki Reet, Bhangra and many more. Students participated in these events with great zeal and enthusiasm. The school honoured chief guest with memento. The chief guest explained the students to follow the ideals of great people and advised the students to stop overusing mobile phones. He explained the students importance of health. Principal Amita Sharma explained to the students that the freedom of mind is the real freedom.

HMV College

The NCC, NSS units and Student Council of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a ceremony under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the guidance of Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen. The NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and members of Student Council organised a ‘Tiranga Rally’ in the college campus. All the students, members of teaching and non-teaching staff took part in this rally. They recited songs and slogans of patriotism. They expressed their love for their country. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen addressed the students and congratulated the students and staff of HMV for 75th Independence Day. She said that we should contribute fully for the development of our nation so that our country can prosper. The ceremony was organised under the guidance of NSS Programme Officer Veena Arora. Stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia. On this occasion, Dean Academics Dr Seema Marwaha, faculty in charges, ANO Lieut Sonia Mahindru and all other faculty and staff members were also present.