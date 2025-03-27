Medics, police join hands in fight against drug abuse

A special Sampark meeting was held at the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Medical College, Jalandhar, to strengthen the fight against drug abuse. Over 150 medical students participated in the event, which focused on raising awareness, discussing de-addiction strategies and promoting collective efforts to curb the growing drug menace.

The session was led by Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Kumar Sharma and ACP, Model Town, Sirivennela, who emphasized the need for strong collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the medical community.

They encouraged students to play an active role in spreading awareness and assisting in the rehabilitation of drug addicts. The interactive meeting provided students with a platform to engage with police officials, discuss the impact of drug abuse and explore possible solutions.

During the discussion, students expressed concerns regarding the increasing drug problem in the region and sought guidance on tackling the issue. The police shared insights on how drug addiction fuels crime and disrupts families, stressing the importance of early intervention. Medical professionals highlighted the need for timely treatment and psychological support to help addicts recover and reintegrate into society.

One of the major takeaways from the meeting was an initiative encouraging students to adopt families and educate them about the dangers of drug abuse. The Principal of PIMS College said all 900 students would participate, with each student adopting five families. This effort is expected to extend drug awareness to 4,500 households, fostering community-level prevention.

Additionally, students will conduct nukkad natak (street plays), public rallies and awareness campaigns to further educate the public about substance abuse.

JCP Sandeep Kumar Sharma urged students to extend both medical and emotional support to individuals battling addiction. He highlighted the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative — a statewide anti-drug movement — and encouraged students to contribute actively.

"Your role as future doctors is not just to treat addiction but also to prevent it through education and outreach," he said.

Following the meeting, police officials visited the de-addiction centre at PIMS, engaging with staff to review ongoing rehabilitation programmes. Discussions focused on strengthening current treatment approaches and formulating long-term strategies to reduce drug abuse in Jalandhar.