Meditation: Key to managing stress & lifestyle ailments

In an era marked by rising lifestyle-related ailments and mounting mental pressure, Dr Yash Chopra, a well-known cultural figure from Phagwara, has emphasised the role of meditation as a practical tool for achieving emotional balance and better health. According to Dr Chopra, meditation can help individuals manage stress, strengthen mental resilience, and adopt a more mindful way of living.

Advertisement

Dr Chopra, who previously worked extensively in theatre, radio, and Doordarshan, continues to remain active as a radio artist and playwright. Over the years, he has written poems, stories, and plays, and also spent a significant part of his professional life as a medical doctor. In recent times, he has dedicated his efforts to promoting meditation as a sustainable lifestyle practice.

Advertisement

Speaking about the growing incidence of stress-related illnesses, Dr Chopra noted that many physical ailments often originate in the human mind. Conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic stress, he said, are increasingly linked to unhealthy routines and emotional disturbances. “If we truly wish to live a healthy life, we must learn to work on our mind,” he remarked. Without addressing inner emotional turbulence, he believes the root causes of many lifestyle disorders remain unchallenged.

Advertisement

Dr Chopra explained that unmanaged stress can impact vital organs including the heart, kidneys, and brain. In his view, meditation offers a means to regulate inner unrest, improve dietary habits, and bring about positive lifestyle changes. With consistent practice, he says, individuals can move toward a healthier and more content life.

Apart from his work in wellness advocacy, Dr Yash Chopra serves as the General Secretary of Arya Samaj, Gaushala Road, Phagwara, and the Doaba Sahitya and Kala Academy. His engagement in literature, culture, and community initiatives continues alongside his efforts to promote meditation as a path to holistic well-being.