Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 9

The Water Supply and Sanitation Workers’ Union, Punjab, has threatened to launch an agitation if their long-pending demands aren’t met soon.

Find solution in march 13 meeting If no solution is found in the meeting being held by the departmental head on March 13 at the Mohali office, a state-level struggle would be started. — Jasveer Singh Sheera, Water Supply and Sanitation Workers’ Union president

Union president Jasveer Singh Sheera said their demands had been ignored by the Water Supply and Sanitation Department for long. They alleged workers serving under the enlistment policy had been working on meagre wages. He said they were being harassed financially and mentally as the department hadn’t released funds for the past six months.

They said officials make the workers do all kinds of work of the department, but when their rights are talked about, they plainly refuse to consider them as workers even. They demanded that the enlistment workers should be brought under the department and their services by regularised, the salaries should be released soon and the outsourcing of enlistment workers should be stopped.

They demanded that the fund of the office workers of Punjab, especially of Bathinda and Mansa districts be released on priority.