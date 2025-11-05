Meet Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, the first Sikh Mayor of Norwich

Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, a 40-year-old native of Jalandhar, has become the first Sikh to be elected as the Mayor of Norwich in the US. A Democrat, Khalsa was previously elected to the city council in 2021. In the recent mayoral polls, he emerged victorious among three candidates, including Republican Tracy Gould and independent candidate Marcia Wilbur.

As a baptised Sikh, Khalsa now represents the city, which is home to just 10 other Sikh families. The new Mayor of Norwich is the son of Parminderpal Singh Khalsa, who represents Sikh International Society. The proud father shared his son’s achievement on social media, recounting Swaranjit’s journey to the US.

According to Parminderpal, Swaranjit was a student of engineering at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jalandhar before moving to the US on a study visa. He completed his master’s in computer engineering in the US and later married a Sikh woman from Ludhiana. Swaranjit is now settled in Norwich, and runs a construction business. He is actively engaged in social and political activities, serving as a member of the Board of Education and advocating for equity and cultural awareness.

Norwich is located in Connecticut, one of the southernmost states in the New England region, known for having the highest per-capita income in the US.