DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Meet Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, the first Sikh Mayor of Norwich

Meet Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, the first Sikh Mayor of Norwich

A Democrat, Khalsa was previously elected to the city council in 2021

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:51 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Swaranjit Singh Khalsa. Photo: X/ @sakanakodar
Advertisement

Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, a 40-year-old native of Jalandhar, has become the first Sikh to be elected as the Mayor of Norwich in the US. A Democrat, Khalsa was previously elected to the city council in 2021. In the recent mayoral polls, he emerged victorious among three candidates, including Republican Tracy Gould and independent candidate Marcia Wilbur.

Advertisement

As a baptised Sikh, Khalsa now represents the city, which is home to just 10 other Sikh families. The new Mayor of Norwich is the son of Parminderpal Singh Khalsa, who represents Sikh International Society. The proud father shared his son’s achievement on social media, recounting Swaranjit’s journey to the US.

Advertisement

According to Parminderpal, Swaranjit was a student of engineering at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jalandhar before moving to the US on a study visa. He completed his master’s in computer engineering in the US and later married a Sikh woman from Ludhiana. Swaranjit is now settled in Norwich, and runs a construction business. He is actively engaged in social and political activities, serving as a member of the Board of Education and advocating for equity and cultural awareness.

Advertisement

Norwich is located in Connecticut, one of the southernmost states in the New England region, known for having the highest per-capita income in the US.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts