Meeting held to enforce Punjabi Language Act in district

In a significant step towards ensuring the effective implementation of the Punjabi Language Amendment Act at the district-level, District Language Officer Jaspreet Kaur convened a meeting with the district administration to review compliance measures and reinforce government directives.

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During the meeting, copies of official instructions were handed over to Deputy Commissioner Aakash Bansal, accompanied by a detailed discussion on the vision and long-term objectives of the Act.

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Highlighting the importance of linguistic integrity in governance, the District Language Officer emphasised that the Punjab Government has mandated the use of Punjabi as the primary language for all official work across government departments in the district. She further elaborated on prescribed guidelines for signboards and display boards, stating that the names of all government and private institutions must be prominently written in Punjabi, with any additional language permitted only below it.

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The meeting also underscored the requirement under the State Language Act for all departmental websites to be available in both Punjabi and English, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for the public. Appreciating the initiative, the district administration assured full cooperation and committed to issuing necessary directions to all departments for strict adherence to these guidelines.

Providing further insight into ongoing monitoring mechanisms, Jaspreet Kaur informed that the Language Department conducts periodic inspections of government offices to assess the use of Punjabi in official functioning. In addition, inspections of educational institutions and commercial establishments are carried out, with monthly reports submitted to the government. Data regarding educational institutions is collected annually from the Education Department, while regular engagements are held with trade bodies to promote compliance.

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On the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner (General) Sukhdev Singh Ball was felicitated with a publication by the Language Department, Punjab. The meeting also served as a platform to share information about various departmental initiatives, including Urdu classes being conducted at the district level, book sale centres and book exhibitions aimed at promoting linguistic and literary awareness.