icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Meeting held to enforce Punjabi Language Act in district

Meeting held to enforce Punjabi Language Act in district

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:47 AM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

In a significant step towards ensuring the effective implementation of the Punjabi Language Amendment Act at the district-level, District Language Officer Jaspreet Kaur convened a meeting with the district administration to review compliance measures and reinforce government directives.

Advertisement

During the meeting, copies of official instructions were handed over to Deputy Commissioner Aakash Bansal, accompanied by a detailed discussion on the vision and long-term objectives of the Act.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of linguistic integrity in governance, the District Language Officer emphasised that the Punjab Government has mandated the use of Punjabi as the primary language for all official work across government departments in the district. She further elaborated on prescribed guidelines for signboards and display boards, stating that the names of all government and private institutions must be prominently written in Punjabi, with any additional language permitted only below it.

Advertisement

The meeting also underscored the requirement under the State Language Act for all departmental websites to be available in both Punjabi and English, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for the public. Appreciating the initiative, the district administration assured full cooperation and committed to issuing necessary directions to all departments for strict adherence to these guidelines.

Providing further insight into ongoing monitoring mechanisms, Jaspreet Kaur informed that the Language Department conducts periodic inspections of government offices to assess the use of Punjabi in official functioning. In addition, inspections of educational institutions and commercial establishments are carried out, with monthly reports submitted to the government. Data regarding educational institutions is collected annually from the Education Department, while regular engagements are held with trade bodies to promote compliance.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner (General) Sukhdev Singh Ball was felicitated with a publication by the Language Department, Punjab. The meeting also served as a platform to share information about various departmental initiatives, including Urdu classes being conducted at the district level, book sale centres and book exhibitions aimed at promoting linguistic and literary awareness.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts