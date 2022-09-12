Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Phagwara, September 11
After owners of Golden Sandhar Mills, Phagwara, expressed inability to run the facility due to heavy financial losses, the state government has accelerated its initiative to run it by summoning a high-level meeting on September 13.
Cane Commissioner, Punjab, Rajesh Kumar Raheja has written to Special Chief Secretary (Co-Operatives); Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Secretary, Agriculture; Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala; sugar mill owners; and the Managing Director, Sugarfed, urging them to attend the meeting at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh.
Confirming the development, Phagwara SDM Satwant Singh said several important issues, including to operation of Sugar Mills, Phagwara, by Sugarfed and timely payment to cane growers among others would be discussed in the meeting. Tanda MLA Jasbir Singh Raja, Director, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare Department, have also been informed about the meeting.
