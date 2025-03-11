DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Meeting reviews preparations for Virasati Mela

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:28 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
ADC Dr Akshita Gupta presides over a meeting of the cultural committee on Virasati Mela.
In preparation for Virasati Mela-2025, which is being organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Punjab Tourism Department, an important meeting of the cultural committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Akshita Gupta. The event will take place from March 20 to March 23 at Sainik School.

During the meeting, District Public Relations Officer Subeg Singh and District Language Officer Jaspreet Kaur were also present.

Addressing the college representatives, the ADC emphasised upon the need to prepare talented student artists for performances at the Virasati Mela-2025. She instructed all colleges to submit a list of planned cultural activities by March 12.

Dr Gupta announced that participating students would get appreciation certificates.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia College, Kapurthala; Bebe Nanaki University College, Mithra; Hindu Kanya College; Anand College of Engineering and Management; Lyallpur Khalsa College, Kapurthala; Kamla Nehru College, Phagwara; Ramgarhia College, Phagwara; Guru Nanak Bhai Lalo Ramgarhia College for Women, Phagwara; Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Sultanpur Lodhi; and SD College, Sultanpur Lodhi.

