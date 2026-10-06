Meetings with ministers deferred, NHM employees plan rally in Dhuri on Oct 9

National Health Mission (NHM) employees working on contract in Punjab have threatened to intensify their agitation, claiming that the state government has repeatedly deferred meetings on their long pending demands and failed to pay their salaries on time.

The employees have announced a protest rally in Dhuri on October 9, NHM state leader Dr Sunil Targotra said on Tuesday.

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Targotra said a meeting with the Finance Minister had been postponed three times, while a meeting scheduled with the Health Minister on October 5 has also been deferred. The repeated postponements had left the employees frustrated, he said.

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They had been assured that a high-level NHM Employees Welfare Committee would be constituted to address their demands within 15 days. However, more than 20 days have passed and the committee is yet to be formed, Targotra said.

“The government is only delaying the matter instead of finding a solution to our demands,” he said.

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During the October 9 protest, employees will hold a march in Dhuri and distribute pamphlets, highlighting their demands and what they described as repeated assurances by the government.

The union has also threatened to step up the agitation if its demands remain unresolved, including an indefinite protest outside the residences of the Health and Finance Ministers.

Union leader Dr Ravinder Singh Kahlon said delayed salaries had added to employees concerns.

“Repeated meetings have brought only assurances. If salaries are not paid on time, we will stop work,” he said.

The employees warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to take immediate steps to address their demands.