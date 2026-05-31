Mega PTMs draw flak for promoting government’s four-year report card

The mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) held in 1,377 government schools across Jalandhar district on Saturday drew sharp criticism from parents and teachers, who alleged that the exercise appeared more focused on promoting the Bhagwant Mann government's four years report card than discussing students' academic progress.

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Parents said that upon arriving at schools, they were handed pamphlets carrying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's photograph and slogans such as "Shaandar Chaar Saal, CM Mann De Naal" and "Punjab Sikhya Kranti".

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In several schools, banners featuring Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains were displayed at the entrance while selfie points carrying their photographs had also been set up on the premises.

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While PTMs are traditionally meant to facilitate discussions on students' performance, attendance and learning gaps, parents said the overall presentation of the event and the pamphlets appeared heavily centred on showcasing the government's achievements in education and other sectors.

The pamphlets showcased Punjab government schools securing top ranking in a NITI Aayog report, infrastructure development, foreign training programmes for teachers and principals, recruitment of over 15,000 teachers and the performance of government school students in competitive examinations.

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They also highlighted flagship initiatives such as free electricity, 'Yudh Nashiyan De Virudh', the 'Sadak Surakhya Force', 'Maan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana', action against gangsters, the 'Tirath Yatra Scheme' and investment commitments worth Rs 1.58 lakh crore over the past four years.

Several parents questioned why a session meant for discussing their children's academic progress was being used to circulate material highlighting government achievements.

A parent attending PTM at School of Eminence, Ladowali road said,"I came expecting a discussion on my child's studies and areas where improvement is needed. Instead, much of the attention was on government schemes and achievements. PTMs should be about students, not publicity."

Similarly, a teacher at the School of Eminence, Adampur, requesting anonymity, said PTMs are traditionally organised after examinations to review report cards, answer sheets and areas requiring improvement. "Although we discussed academic performance and holiday homework with parents, but a considerable part of the exercise revolved around highlighting government initiatives, he added.

Notably, certificates appreciating teaching, non-teaching and mid-day meal staff for their contribution towards helping Punjab's government schools securing the top rank in the NITI Aayog survey were also distributed during the event. The Government Teachers' Union (GTU), Punjab, also criticised the exercise, alleging that teachers were being used as a medium for government publicity.

Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president of the union, said teachers were already burdened with non-academic duties and should not be turned into "publicity agents".

He noted that instead of focusing on long-pending issues including vacant posts of principals, headmasters and block primary education officers, delays in teacher recruitment, government is more focusing on promoting themselves through PTMs."