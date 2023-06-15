Mehatpur man booked for rape

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a local resident on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating Officer (IO) sub-inspector Aman Deep Kaur said that the accused has been identified as Arun Virdi, son of Avatar Chand, a resident of Khuram Pur locality in Mehat Pur town. The father of the victim complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his minor daughter and forcibly raped her. The IO said that a case under Section 376, 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to nab him. oc

Body found from village

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police on Tuesday found an unidentified body from Cheema Kalan village. Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said that village resident Surjit Singh informed the police about the body. The police reached the spot and sent the body to Phillaur Civil Hospital. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered. The SHO said that the deceased died naturally.