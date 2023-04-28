Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 27

The Mehatpur police have arrested a Home Guard jawan in connection with the murder of a woman in Udhowal village.

SHO Varinder Singh said the accused has been identified as Darbara Singh, son of Tarsem Lal, a resident of Udhowal village and posted at Nakodar city police station. The SHO said that Darbara Singh has a licensed revolver which was misused by his son Ravi Kumar, alias Ravi, who shot dead Gurbax Kaur, wife of Kashmir Chand, and seriously injured his son Deepak Kumar on April 25 at Udhowal village.

The SHO said the Home Guard jawan has displayed utter negligence in safeguarding his licensed weapon and thus allowed his son to misuse it to murder a woman. This act of the Home Guard jawan amounted to complicity, the SHO said.

According to the police, the accused Ravi barged into the house of Kashmir Chand of Udhowal village on April 25 and opened fire and killed his wife Gurbax Kaur on the spot and seriously injured his son Deepak Kumar. The Home Guard jawan has been arrested in a case registered against his son under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass) of the IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.