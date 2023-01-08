Mehatpur police nab bike thieves

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar, January 7

The Mehatpur police have arrested three motorbike thieves who had been stealing and selling off bikes. Stolen motorcyle parts were recovered from them. Shamsher Singh and Kuljit Singh, both residents of Mehatpur, had been booked for stealing motorbikes on a statement by Dariya Vale Bille village resident Ravinder Singh. An FIR was registered. The Mehatpur police managed to nab the two suspects. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime. They said they used to steal motorcycles and then sell them to a scrap-dealer, Sonu.

The police then also raided the house of the scrap-dealer, and arrested him with parts of stolen bikes.