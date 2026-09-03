DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Mehatpur sanitation staff serve ultimatum on civic body over job regularisation

Mehatpur sanitation staff serve ultimatum on civic body over job regularisation

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:04 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The Sanitation Workers Union Punjab, Mehatpur unit, served an ultimatum on the Executive Officer of Nagar Panchayat, Mehatpur, on Wednesday and said if the government and the local administration do not implement their accepted demands, then they will be forced to launch an intense struggle.

Advertisement

The union pointed out that following an agreement reached after a strike by sanitation workers, the Punjab Local Government Department had directed Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Councils to insource outsourced sanitation workers and regularise them by passing the required resolutions.

Advertisement

However, workers alleged that even after more than a month, officials in Jalandhar district had failed to pass the resolutions, leading to growing distrust among sanitation workers towards the government.

Advertisement

The workers also expressed concern over whether they would receive the enhanced monthly salary of Rs 20,500 announced by the government.

Jalandhar district recently witnessed a series of sanitation workers' protests that left garbage piled up on streets for days. After the strike was called off, the state launched a Punjab-wide cleanliness drive, with MLAs, MPs, ministers and other public representatives taking to the streets with brooms.

Advertisement

Among those who submitted a memorandum to the officer of Nagar Panchayat, Mehatpur were Pappu Kumar, president of the Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, senior leaders Subhash Valmik, Salim Mehatpuri, Om Prakash, Kamal Kishore, Naseeb, Krishan, Rajkumar, Shiva Karan and others.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts