Mehatpur sanitation staff serve ultimatum on civic body over job regularisation

The Sanitation Workers Union Punjab, Mehatpur unit, served an ultimatum on the Executive Officer of Nagar Panchayat, Mehatpur, on Wednesday and said if the government and the local administration do not implement their accepted demands, then they will be forced to launch an intense struggle.

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The union pointed out that following an agreement reached after a strike by sanitation workers, the Punjab Local Government Department had directed Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Councils to insource outsourced sanitation workers and regularise them by passing the required resolutions.

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However, workers alleged that even after more than a month, officials in Jalandhar district had failed to pass the resolutions, leading to growing distrust among sanitation workers towards the government.

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The workers also expressed concern over whether they would receive the enhanced monthly salary of Rs 20,500 announced by the government.

Jalandhar district recently witnessed a series of sanitation workers' protests that left garbage piled up on streets for days. After the strike was called off, the state launched a Punjab-wide cleanliness drive, with MLAs, MPs, ministers and other public representatives taking to the streets with brooms.

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Among those who submitted a memorandum to the officer of Nagar Panchayat, Mehatpur were Pappu Kumar, president of the Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, senior leaders Subhash Valmik, Salim Mehatpuri, Om Prakash, Kamal Kishore, Naseeb, Krishan, Rajkumar, Shiva Karan and others.