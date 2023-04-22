Mehatpur sub-tehsil misses revenue target

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 21

The government has failed to meet its stamp duty collection targets in the Mehatpur sub-tehsil of the district. Nakodar Tehsildar Harmindar Singh said a sum of over Rs 5 crore was collected during four quarters of the financial year in Mehat Pur sub-tehsil against a set target of Rs10 crore.

The Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department (Stamps and Registration branch) had fixed a stamp duty collection target of Rs 342.8 crore for the district. Mehat Pur was targeted to collect Rs 3 crore in the fourth quarter, Rs 3 crore in the third quarter, Rs 2 crore in the first and Rs 2 crore in the second quarter, and Rs 10 crore during the financial year.

It had collected a sum of over Rs 96.21 lakh during the first quarter against a target of Rs 2 crore, a sum of over Rs 64,11 lakh during the second quarter against a target of Rs 2 crore, and over Rs 88.86 lakh during the third quarter against a target of Rs 3 crore and Rs 2.49 crore in the fourth quarter against a target of Rs 3 crore.