Mehli police post on NHAI land!

Mehli police post on NHAI land!

BJP's Nimisha takes up issue with Gadkari; Nawanshahr SSP may face probe
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:32 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
BJP leader Nimisha Mehta has written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari complaining against SSP Nawanshahr for encroaching upon NHAI land to build a police post at Mehli on a part of NH.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nimisha Mehta has submitted a complaint against the SSP, Nawanshahr, to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for illegally occupying land of the NHAI and constructing a police post at Mehli village.

Mehta said public looks up to the Punjab Police for safeguarding their properties against encroachers but the Nawanshahr police have illegally occupied land owned by the NHAI and also dared to construct a police post on this land by using funds from the state exchequer.

Questioning the SSP, Mehta said he must answer how being an IPS officer, he could get an illegal building constructed on the land owned by the Centre and how he could get the funds released for this illegal construction. She urged the DGP to take notice of the matter and suspend the SSP immediately for putting the department to shame.

She said usually it's the junior police officers who are made the scapegoat in such cases but since the SSP is the chief of district police, then he must be made to bear the brunt also for promoting its force to carry out illegal acts.

The Mehli police post falls under Behram police station. It was earlier situated at Mehli village and now this post had been constructed right on the highway. Being a place of public dealing, there will surely be people coming in two-wheelers and four-wheelers which would amount to traffic chaos and hence invite accidents on the highway. Mehta said the minister had assured her of inquiry and legal action.

SP, headquarters, Nawanshahr, Iqbal Singh said, "There is no encroachment done by the police. Still the records will be checked tomorrow again to ascertain the facts".

