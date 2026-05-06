Mehr Chand Polytechnic College bags 109 merit positions in state exams

In the examinations conducted by the Punjab State Board of Technical Education in December 2024 and May 2025, the students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar achieved outstanding success by securing 109 merit positions across Punjab in various courses.

Advertisement

Principal Jagroop Singh informed that out of a total of 57 merit positions in the December 2024 examinations, two students secured the first position in Punjab, one student stood second and one student secured the third position. Similarly, in the May 2025 examinations, out of 52 merit positions, students of the college secured three first positions, one second position and two third positions across Punjab.

Advertisement

He further stated that in the December 2024 examinations, Sukhmanjeet Singh Dhillon (3rd semester) and Ranyodh Singh (5th semester) from the Automobile Department secured first position in Punjab. In the May 2025 examinations, Anamika Jha (2nd semester) from the Computer Department, along with Sukhmanjeet Singh Dhillon (4th semester) and Ranyodh Singh (6th semester) from the Automobile Department, also secured first positions, bringing laurels to the institution.

Advertisement

He added that the remaining 99 students secured merit positions ranging from 4th to 20th rank across various courses. Principal Jagroop Singh honoured these students and congratulated their parents.