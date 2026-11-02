Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da ends in Jalandhar with call for social change

The 35th Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da concluded in the early hours of Sunday after a night of powerful theatre performances and musical presentations carrying messages of social justice, equality and cultural identity.

Held from October 30 to November 1, the mela drew intellectuals, artistes and progressive thinkers from across the country. Through theatre, music and literature, participants addressed social, political and economic challenges from a scientific and people-centric perspective.

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The final evening began with an address by Gurmeet Singh, general secretary of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee, who highlighted the inseparable relationship between literature, art, history and society.

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A major attraction was the staging of “Asin Yug Sirjangay” by Lok Kala Manch, Mandi Mullanpur, under the direction of Harkesh Chaudhary. Another notable performance, “Tu Bullhe Wangun Bol”, written by Dr Swarajbir and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal, explored the struggles and aspirations of landless labourers and peasants while encouraging younger generations to chart new paths.

Other productions included “Khirde Rehan Gulab”, written by Shabdish and directed by Anita Shabdish, and “Sees Tali Te”, written by Gursharan Singh and directed by Krantipal Beas. The plays revisited revolutionary history and underscored the continuing relevance of struggles for social change.

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The audience responded enthusiastically, often rising to its feet in appreciation. Dr Swarajbir and Kewal Dhaliwal said the overwhelming support for theatre in Punjab provided fresh inspiration to artists to remain connected with the masses.

The highlight of the evening was the musical opera “Badal Dio Samaj” (Change the society), written by Amolak Singh and directed by Harkesh Chaudhary. Featuring more than 100 artists, the production combined music, satire and social commentary, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Several cultural groups and performers, including revolutionary kavishri troupes, folk music ensembles and IPTA artists, presented performances that sharply critiqued prevailing social and political systems.

As the mela came to a close, visitors and families departed with stacks of books and memories of three days dedicated to progressive thought, culture and people’s movements.

The programme was compered by Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee convener Amolak Singh.