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Home / Jalandhar / Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da focuses on youth protests, eco concerns

Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da focuses on youth protests, eco concerns

Three-day event dedicated to Babbar Akali sacrifices

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:37 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Decked-up Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall, Jalandhar, where 35th Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da is being held in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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The 35th Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da, which began at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall here on Friday, has been dedicated to the sacrifices of the Babbar Akalis, the youth and their recent protests in Delhi. The three-day event is also highlighting the displacement of indigenous and tribal communities and the growing environmental crisis caused by the large-scale appropriation of forests, land, water and other natural resources.

The mela will continue till November 1 and conclude with an overnight cultural programme featuring plays by artistes from across the country. Acclaimed journalist, author and public intellectual Paranjoy Guha Thakurta will deliver the keynote address on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the viability of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Renowned Punjabi writer and human rights activist Navsharan Singh is also among the principal speakers.

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Reflecting this year's theme, the traditional Jhande Da Geet, which has highlighted contemporary social issues for more than three decades, will focus on bulldozer politics and the incarceration of activists across the country.

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Addressing mediapersons, Amolak Singh, cultural convener of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee, said the country had recently witnessed strong protests led by students and the youth on issues such as NEET and SIR. He said the mela would examine these struggles while also drawing attention to the large-scale destruction of forests and natural habitats and the transfer of natural resources to corporate interests.

On the opening day, committee members inaugurated an exhibition of fine arts, photography and books by lighting a ceremonial lamp. Paying tributes to departed comrades, speakers said the mela sought to address pressing national issues through discussions, lectures and cultural presentations.

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A panel discussion featuring Shavinder, Rajinder Bhadaur, Dr Lakhwinder Johal and Ravinder Kaur of Jan Chetna was held, with Harvinder Bhandal moderating the session.

On October 31, the programme will feature a quiz, painting competition, rationalist art presentations, a book release, a Kavi Darbar and a screening of Chardi Kala, directed by Nakul Sahni and presented by People's Voice.

The concluding day's events on November 1 will begin with flag hoisting and an address by committee member Darshan Khatkar. A 100-member cast will then stage the musical opera "Jhande Da Geet: Badal Deo Samaj", written by Amolak Singh and directed by Harkesh Chaudhary. Other highlights include "Halle Da Diwan", a presentation on the Babbar Akali movement by Jathedar Gurlal Singh and his associates from Bhaini Sahib, a musical performance by Kushagar Kalia of Manch Rang Manch (Amritsar), and the staging of "Tamasha-e-Hindostan" by Chandigarh School of Drama's Ektar.

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