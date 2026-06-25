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Home / Jalandhar / Melbourne teen with Punjabi roots selected for Australia’s junior hockey championship

Melbourne teen with Punjabi roots selected for Australia’s junior hockey championship

Parineet's father from Ludhiana and mother from Nawanshahr moved to Australia in 2009

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:42 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Parineeti dreams of representing Australia at the international level.
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Parineeti Mall, a young goalkeeper with Punjabi roots, has made her family and community proud after being selected to represent her team, the Southern Sharks, at Australia’s under-14 Junior State Hockey Championship.

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Born and raised in Melbourne, the 13-year-old remains deeply connected to her Punjabi roots. Her father, Shinder Pal, hails from Ludhiana, while her mother, Kamaljit Kaur, is originally from Nawanshahr. The family moved to Australia in 2009 in search of better opportunities and a brighter future.

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“We wanted a better future for ourselves. Today, I work in the NDIS sector, my husband runs his own business, and our daughter is making us proud,” said Kamaljit Kaur.

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Interestingly, neither of Parineeti’s parents comes from a sporting background. However, her passion and talent for hockey were recognised at an early age, and she soon established herself as a promising goalkeeper. Alongside hockey, she has also excelled in soccer.

Sports, however, is not her only passion. Parineeti is also an accomplished Bhangra performer whose energetic performances have earned admiration within the local community.

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“She is a Bhangra expert as well. People often ask her to teach them,” her mother said proudly. “But right now, we want her to focus on her studies and her game,” she added.

Parineeti dreams of representing Australia at the international level and one day earning a place in the national hockey team. Determined to achieve that goal, she continues to train hard while maintaining an impressive academic record.

“She is academically very strong and wants to become a neurologist in the future,” Kamaljit Kaur added.

Despite being born in Australia, Parineeti’s connection to her Punjabi heritage remains strong.

“You meet her and you will say she is a true Punjabi,” her mother said. “She speaks Punjabi fluently, loves Bhangra and remains deeply connected to her roots.”

Back in Nawanshahr, where Parineeti’s maternal uncle Manjit Bali resides, her achievement was celebrated by members of the Daily Morning Football Club, where Bali plays.

Speaking on the occasion, Bali said, “My niece has brought glory to our family and made us all proud.”

Daily Morning Football Club chairman Tarsem Lal said Parineeti’s achievement has brought pride to her parents and recognition to Punjab on an international platform.

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