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Home / Jalandhar / 'Meli Jehi Kitab': A tribute to Sewa Ram Sharma family’s humanitarian service

'Meli Jehi Kitab': A tribute to Sewa Ram Sharma family’s humanitarian service

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:26 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Punjab Home Secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance) Alok Shekhar with others at the release of a book, 'Meli Jehi Kitab.'
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Punjab Home Secretary and Principal Secretary, Finance, Alok Shekhar released ‘Meli Jehi Kitab’, the second literary work by Gurmeet Singh Madnipur, highlighting communal harmony, humanitarian values and diverse social issues.

The book pays tribute to the humanitarian assistance extended by the family of Sewa Ram Sharma during the communal turmoil of 1984, underscoring the importance of compassion and communal amity during difficult times.

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During the release ceremony, Shekhar appreciated Madnipur’s literary interests and encouraged him to continue contributing to literature through his writings. He also lauded his efforts in raising issues concerning the aided-school community and urged him to continue working for its welfare.

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Madnipur’s first poetry collection, ‘Pungarde Patt’, was published by Gorki Prakashan, while his latest book has been published by Gosal Prakashan.

‘Meli Jehi Kitab’ brings together experiences, memories and reflections on a range of subjects, including children’s reluctance to attend school, the author’s visit to England, the historical event of Akbar’s coronation in Punjab and everyday experiences. It also documents the struggles of the aided-school community for the restoration of pension benefits.

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Blending personal experiences with historical perspectives and social concerns, the book presents these subjects in an engaging literary style. Karamjit Singh Rano, president of Sewa Society Rano, Punjab, and Mahesh Gautam of Sirhind also congratulated Madnipur and extended their best wishes for his literary journey.

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