MEMU rake derails during testing at Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory

A major mishap was narrowly averted on Wednesday at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) when a newly manufactured Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rake went out of control during routine testing, causing extensive damage to Railway property.

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According to initial reports, the incident occurred during testing of a newly built MEMU rake inside factory premises. Owing to alleged technical negligence, the rake suddenly went out of control and sped out of the coach completion shop. It smashed through two heavy iron gates installed along its path and continued moving toward the main line near the West Colony area.

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The situation escalated when the driving motor coach (DMC) of the rake derailed following a strong impact, halting its further movement. The force of the collision resulted in significant damage, with losses estimated to run into crores of rupees. Despite severity of the accident, no casualties or injuries were reported, bringing considerable relief to officials and workers present at the site.

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Eyewitnesses described the incident as extremely alarming, stating that a car passing nearby narrowly escaped being hit by the MEMU rake. They noted that had the rake continued further onto the main line, the consequences could have been far more severe, potentially leading to loss of life and disruption of the Railway operations.

Confirming the incident, RCF’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Aman Kumar, stated that while no harm to human life or external property was reported, the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness. He added that a detailed inquiry had been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap and fix accountability.

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Meanwhile, the RCF Employees Union has strongly criticised the factory administration, alleging that indiscriminate outsourcing and privatisation policies are compromising safety standards. Union president Amrik Singh and general secretary Sarvjeet Singh accused the administration of deploying inadequately trained contractual workers for highly sensitive technical operations.

The union leaders demanded immediate departmental action against responsible officials and supervisors. They also called for the cancellation of the contract awarded to the private firm involved and urged the administration to halt outsourcing in the critical areas such as testing and shunting. Emphasising on safety, they insisted that only experienced and regular staff should be assigned for such operations.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over operational safety and the need for strict adherence to technical protocols within one of India’s premier coach manufacturing facilities. The authorities are expected to submit a detailed report following the completion of an investigation into the incident.