Men too should get Rs500 a month: Rap goes viral

A rap by a Talwara-based group, which comes as an appeal by the youth of Punjab to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to offer freebies to them as is being done for women, has garnered 3 million views in just 11 hours.

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Released this morning on the Instagram page 'talwara_cypher', the youth are heard lamenting that several Punjab government schemes, including the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna and the Punjab Free Travel Scheme, are meant only for women. They demand that men too should receive some assistance, suggesting an amount of Rs 500 per month, half of the amount to be provided to women of the general category.

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The rap cypher group sings, "CM Mann nu sneha mera pahuncha deyo, bandian de khate joge 500 hi pawa deyo, aiwein na sare paise bibian te uda deyo" (give our message to CM Mann, men too should receive Rs 500 in their account, all money should not go to women only).

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The rappers also stated that they are not from Mars and, therefore, should not face discrimination. They further said that since such assistance is being provided only to women, they could face trouble at home, with women refusing to cook meals for them.