DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Men too should get Rs500 a month: Rap goes viral

Men too should get Rs500 a month: Rap goes viral

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:42 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A rap by a Talwara-based group, which comes as an appeal by the youth of Punjab to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to offer freebies to them as is being done for women, has garnered 3 million views in just 11 hours.

Advertisement

Released this morning on the Instagram page 'talwara_cypher', the youth are heard lamenting that several Punjab government schemes, including the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna and the Punjab Free Travel Scheme, are meant only for women. They demand that men too should receive some assistance, suggesting an amount of Rs 500 per month, half of the amount to be provided to women of the general category.

Advertisement

The rap cypher group sings, "CM Mann nu sneha mera pahuncha deyo, bandian de khate joge 500 hi pawa deyo, aiwein na sare paise bibian te uda deyo" (give our message to CM Mann, men too should receive Rs 500 in their account, all money should not go to women only).

Advertisement

The rappers also stated that they are not from Mars and, therefore, should not face discrimination. They further said that since such assistance is being provided only to women, they could face trouble at home, with women refusing to cook meals for them.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts