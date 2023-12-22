Mental health of jail inmates to be evaluated regularly: Judge

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 21

The services of a counsellor and a psychiatric specialist would now be provided to the inmates in the Central Jail on a regular bais.

Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Hoshiarpur, on Wednesday directed the Jail Deputy Superintendent to ensure that a psychiatrist/psychiatric specialist counsellor’s services are provided to the inmates. The counsellor should conduct regular counselling of undertrials in jail, along with examining undertrials/prisoners, who have any health-related problems, in the monthly medical camp organised by the DLSA. He also directed the Jail Deputy Superintendent to take care of the cleanliness of the barracks and bathrooms in the jail. Along with this, food made in the kitchen (langar hall) was reviewed.

Aparajita Joshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Hoshiarpur, was also present during the visit. The problems of undertrials/prisoners were heard, information about their health was taken and the jail registers were checked.

The inmates’ barracks were also inspected by the district judge in the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur. Their problems were heard and directions were given to the Deputy Superintendent of Jail regarding their solution. He said data of cases of undertrials/ prisoners should be provided to the DLSA in time so that further action can be taken by the courts concerned for granting bail in the cases of detainees.

