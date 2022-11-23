Mentally ill minor sexually assaulted

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, NOVEMBER 22

A six-year-old mentally ill girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person residing in her neighbourhood in Bhanoki village today.

The victim was alone in home at the time of incident. The suspect identified as Makhan Ram has been handed over to the police. The victim was admitted in a local hospital.

Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Chander said the victim was brought in an injured condition and a lady doctor examined her and she found injuries in internal organs of the victim.

Doctors could confirm a rape only after a chemical analysis report, said Dr Rajesh. Satnampura SHO said the police had registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.