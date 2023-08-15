‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’: Students plant saplings at Police DAV School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme at Police DAV School here on Monday.

The students took ‘Panch Pran’ pledge affirming commitment to country. They planted 75 saplings as a part of ‘Vasudha Vandhan’. The programme was attended by school Principal Rashmi Vij. Administered by the field publicity officer of the Ministry of I&B, Rajesh Bali, the students vowed to play their part in building a developed India, to remove any trace of colonial mindset, to take pride in promotion and preservation of our rich cultural heritage, to strive for the unity and solidarity of the country, to fulfil their duties and responsibilities towards the nation and to honour the sacrifices of our country’s bravehearts and devote themselves to nation’s defence and progress.

The school principal called upon the students to work for the development of the country. Nation always comes first for me, she said. Bali explained about this national campaign and how it is going to become jan bhagidari covering villages and cities across India between August 9 to 30 during which many programmes at all levels will be organised to pay gratitude to the bravehearts and their families.

On Saturday, the CBC had initiated the campaign in coordination with Border Security Force (BSF) at its Frontier Headquarters. The programme was led by Inspector General, Punjab Frontier, BSF, Atul Fulzele. Floral tributes were paid to BSF martyrs at the memorial by Fulzele and other officers with students from BSF Senior Secondary School and others. Drawing and quiz competitions on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were also organised among students at the BSF School. In drawing competition, Bhumika Thakur, Vivek, Nandita and Priyanshi were adjudged first, second, third and fourth, respectively. In quiz, teams of four students each from four Houses participated. Team of Wadhawa House stood first. Prizes were presented by Commandant Jaswinder Singh who also addressed the students. School Principal Naresh Pachauri and staff members were also present on the occasion.