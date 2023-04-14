Meritorious School teachers protest, demand regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 13

Wearing black robes, holding placards and banners, teachers of the Meritorious School, today staged a protest at Company Bagh Chowk here, demanding regularisation.

Protesters said Meritorious schools were opened by the Punjab Government in 2014 with the aim to give free education to the needy meritorious students. They said despite the school’s excellent performance for the past nine years, the staff of these schools had been struggling to get their rights.

Vikas Puri, a teacher, said in 2018 when teachers of the SSA/RMSA were regularised by the state government in the Education Department, the option was also given to meritorious school teachers. “Despite this, their regularisation has not been reconsidered since then,” he said.

Agitating teachers said they had approached various cabinet ministers and MLAs of both previous and present governments demanding regularisation of their services, but were merely given assurances. They said if their demands were not met, they would intensify their protest.