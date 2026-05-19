Meritorious students honoured at Govt Senior Secondary School

A proud ceremony was organised recently at Government Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Camp, where meritorious students of Class XII and academic position holders from Classes VI to XII for the session 2025-26 were honoured for their outstanding achievements.

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The event was led by Principal Kumud Sharma in the presence of staff members, SMC members, parents and distinguished guests. During the programme, prizes and certificates were distributed to all position holders to recognise their hard work and dedication.

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The school also inaugurated newly established Computer Labs and IFP (Interactive Flat Panel) facilities to strengthen digital learning for students. Uniforms were distributed among general category students, while special mementos were presented to the chief guests as a token of respect and gratitude.

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Among the Class XII toppers, Pratham secured the first position with an impressive 96.60 per cent, followed by Neha with 85 per cent and Riya with 83.2 per cent. The ceremony became even more meaningful as several students were specially appreciated for achieving academic success despite difficult financial circumstances.

Riya (83.2 per cent) and Reshma (82.4 per cent) excelled in their studies while their mothers work as domestic helpers in different homes. Suneha (82.8 per cent) performed exceptionally well although her mother works in a sports factory. Neetu (72 per cent balanced her studies while both she and her mother work in different houses as domestic helpers. Chandani Kumari (79.8 per cent) also made the school proud despite her mother working as house help. Their achievements stood as a shining example of determination, perseverance and the power of education to transform lives.

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At the conclusion of the programme, Principal Kumud Sharma thanked all guests, parents, teachers, SMC members and students for making the event successful and encouraging students to continue striving for excellence in academics and life.