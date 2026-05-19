icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Meritorious students honoured at Govt Senior Secondary School

Meritorious students honoured at Govt Senior Secondary School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:07 AM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students being honoured at Government Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Camp, Jalandhar.
Advertisement

A proud ceremony was organised recently at Government Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Camp, where meritorious students of Class XII and academic position holders from Classes VI to XII for the session 2025-26 were honoured for their outstanding achievements.

Advertisement

The event was led by Principal Kumud Sharma in the presence of staff members, SMC members, parents and distinguished guests. During the programme, prizes and certificates were distributed to all position holders to recognise their hard work and dedication.

Advertisement

The school also inaugurated newly established Computer Labs and IFP (Interactive Flat Panel) facilities to strengthen digital learning for students. Uniforms were distributed among general category students, while special mementos were presented to the chief guests as a token of respect and gratitude.

Advertisement

Among the Class XII toppers, Pratham secured the first position with an impressive 96.60 per cent, followed by Neha with 85 per cent and Riya with 83.2 per cent. The ceremony became even more meaningful as several students were specially appreciated for achieving academic success despite difficult financial circumstances.

Riya (83.2 per cent) and Reshma (82.4 per cent) excelled in their studies while their mothers work as domestic helpers in different homes. Suneha (82.8 per cent) performed exceptionally well although her mother works in a sports factory. Neetu (72 per cent balanced her studies while both she and her mother work in different houses as domestic helpers. Chandani Kumari (79.8 per cent) also made the school proud despite her mother working as house help. Their achievements stood as a shining example of determination, perseverance and the power of education to transform lives.

Advertisement

At the conclusion of the programme, Principal Kumud Sharma thanked all guests, parents, teachers, SMC members and students for making the event successful and encouraging students to continue striving for excellence in academics and life.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts