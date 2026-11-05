MGN Public School celebrates 52nd annual function

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, celebrated its 52nd annual function with grandeur. On this occasion, Sahila Heer, District Magistrate, Buxar, Bihar, graced the event as the chief guest. Ajayveer Singh Randhawa, General Manager, DoorDash Technologies, Toronto, was the guest of honour. The other guests included ADC Rural Development Jalandhar Divya P, Founder Trustee Jarnail Singh Pasricha and life time trustee Ramneek Singh Kalra.

The programme began with the school shabad recitation. The theme of the cultural programme was “Mosaic - Different Pieces, One Masterpiece” which gave a powerful message of peace, harmony and unity in diversity. The theatrical, music, dance and bhangra performances presented by the students mesmerised the audience. Principal Kanwaljit Singh Randhawa presented the annual report.

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