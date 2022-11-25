MGN teachers move court over leave entitlement

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

The MGN Educational Trust has got mired in a fresh controversy as teachers’ association from all three branches of the school have moved a petition in the local court against the authorities seeking restoration of grant of accumulation of medical leave up to 30 days.

The plaintiff teachers’ association has also sought the intervention of the court for restraining of termination of their jobs. Association president Krantipal Singh said Major Charanjit Singh Rai (retd), chairman of the school trust, is managing three schools in Adarsh Nagar, Urban Estate and Kapurthala. “All three schools are affiliated to CBSE, and as such, the appointment of teachers of the schools is governed by the CBSE rules and regulations. As per the CBSE rules, the teachers are liable to be given encashment leave or accumulation of leave as per the government rules and as per the corresponding status in the government schools,” the petition reads.

CBSE rules ignored All trust scools are affiliated to CBSE. The appointment of teachers is therefore governed by the CBSE rules and regulations. As per CBSE rules, teachers are entitled to leave encashment or accumulation. —Petition by MGN teachers’ association No such provision The teachers of the schools are unaware of the rights of a private enterprise. The CBSE only issues guidelines for academic standards. They have no such rule on leave matters of the teachers. —Major Charanjit S Rai (retd), MGN head

The association has mentioned that the schools have stopped giving accumulated medical leave to the teachers from April, 2022. There are about 150 teachers in Adarsh Nagar branch, 100 teachers in Urban Estate and 80 teachers in Kapurthala. They said no such step has been initiated against the Class-IV employees and non-teaching staff of the same schools.

The teachers have also said association members were being threatened with termination of services for raising their voice. Major Rai said: “The teachers of the schools are unaware of the rights of a private enterprise.”