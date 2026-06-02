MGNREGA employees launch indefinite pen-down strike over pending salaries

MGNREGA employees posted at the Block Development and Panchayat Office, Phagwara, have launched an indefinite pen-down strike from today in support of their long-pending demands, including the release of unpaid salaries and regularisation of their services.

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The employees, who have been serving on contractual terms for the past 10 to 12 years, staged a protest outside the office and expressed resentment over the government’s alleged neglect of their issues.

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The protesting employees claimed that they have not received their salaries for the last six to seven months, making it increasingly difficult to manage household expenses. They stated that the financial crisis has adversely affected their ability to meet essential needs, including ration expenses, school fees and admissions of their children and medical treatment of elderly and sick family members. According to the employees, many have been forced to borrow money to sustain their families during the prolonged delay in salary payments.

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Addressing the gathering, APO Surinder Pal Singh Baghana said that the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to regularise contractual employees during the Assembly election campaign. However, despite the government nearing the completion of its term, no concrete steps have been taken to fulfil that commitment. He alleged that not only have the employees remained unregularised, but they have also been deprived of their salaries for several months.

The employees further pointed out that rising prices of fuel and cooking gas have added to their financial burden, leaving them with no option but to resort to agitation. They demanded immediate release of all pending salaries and urged the Punjab Government to regularise the services of MGNREGA employees. The protesters warned that the pen-down strike would continue until their demands are addressed.

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Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) Rural Phagwara In-charge Rajinder Singh Chandi extended support to the protesting employees and said that the strike would adversely affect developmental works in villages.

Criticising the Bhagwant Mann-led government, he alleged that it had failed to fulfil promises made to various sections of society, forcing people across Punjab to take to the streets to press for their demands. Among those present during the protest were TA Jaskaran Verma, CA Manjit Kaur, GRS Major Singh, Raman Kumari and Sonia, along with several other employees.