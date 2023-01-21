MGNREGA workers up in arms in Nakodar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 20

MGNREGA workers from Mehatpur and Nakodar, under the Pendu Mazdoor Union, held a protest outside the office of the SDM, Nakodar, here today.

The protesting workers said despite enough Labour Budget with the state government, there was a lack of 100-day work guarantee for NREGA employees. Though gram panchayats and government departments had enough NREGA budgets and projects, labourers lacked employment and 100-day work guaranteed by the scheme.

The protesting workers said they had raised demands such as employment guarantee at gram sabhas, five marla plots for Dalits, a third of the panchayat land for

Dalit labourers and workers and action against corrupt panchayats. They said letters had also been sent to the BDPO in this regard.

They said departments such as Drainage, Mandi Board, Forest and Agricultural, Railways had ample money for MGNREGA. Despite funds, the 100-day work guarantee was not being provided.

They said fed up with the attitude of the government and departments, labourers would hold a dharna across the state next month.