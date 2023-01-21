MGNREGA workers up in arms in Nakodar

Jalandhar, January 20
MGNREGA workers from Mehatpur and Nakodar, under the Pendu Mazdoor Union, held a protest outside the office of the SDM, Nakodar, here today.
The protesting workers said despite enough Labour Budget with the state government, there was a lack of 100-day work guarantee for NREGA employees. Though gram panchayats and government departments had enough NREGA budgets and projects, labourers lacked employment and 100-day work guaranteed by the scheme.
The protesting workers said they had raised demands such as employment guarantee at gram sabhas, five marla plots for Dalits, a third of the panchayat land for
Dalit labourers and workers and action against corrupt panchayats. They said letters had also been sent to the BDPO in this regard.
They said departments such as Drainage, Mandi Board, Forest and Agricultural, Railways had ample money for MGNREGA. Despite funds, the 100-day work guarantee was not being provided.
They said fed up with the attitude of the government and departments, labourers would hold a dharna across the state next month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...