Micro-forest set up in Sultanpur Lodhi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 6

In order to preserve the beauty of nature in Sultanpur Lodhi, ‘Aaykar Aranya’— a number of micro-forests have been set up by the Income Tax Department, to mark the 553rd Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

A small event was held for the same at the Nirmal Kuteya at Sultanpur Lodhi, which was graced by the presence of Parneet Singh Sachdev, the IRS Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of the North West Region, Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, environmentalist Harpreet Sandhu and a former additional Advocate General.

Prof Dr Tanvir Sachdev, Principal, SCD Government College (Ludhiana) planted saplings in the micro-forest alongside MP Seechewal.

“This pocket of forest habitat with 45 varieties of trees has the ability to sequester a lot of carbon dioxide and will be a great boon for Sultanpur Lodhi as these micro forests are super tiny, super powerful and more than just trees which help in building ecosystem services which include controlling air pollution, carbon sequestration, cooling air temperatures and providing aesthetic beauty to the urban landscape” Rajya Sabha MP Seechewal added.

Besides, a documentary highlighting the significance of Gurdwara Ber Sahib (Sultanpur Lodhi) by Harpreet Sandhu was also released by Seechewal on the occasion.