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Home / Jalandhar / Mid-day meal payment delays leave teachers, vendors in limbo

Mid-day meal payment delays leave teachers, vendors in limbo

Amount pending since April, says SC/BC Employees Federation

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:57 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Students sit in a row for the mid-day meal at a government school in Jalandhar. FILE
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Members of the Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation Punjab, Kapurthala unit, have raised concerns over the alleged delay in payment of cooking costs under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. The federation has claimed that payments to vendors have remained pending since April 2026.

Addressing the media, Kapurthala federation president and Punjab senior vice-president Satwant Toora, along with Manjit Gaat, Lakhvir Chand, Vinod Kumar, Balwinder Niddharak and Ashok Mool Niwasi, said the Mid-Day Meal Scheme was being implemented in government and government-aided schools for the benefit of students. However, they alleged that despite funds being shown as released to school accounts on several occasions, payments were not reaching the accounts of shopkeepers and other suppliers from whom essential items for preparing meals were procured.

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The federation members said the delay had created resentment among teachers, particularly those entrusted with responsibility for managing the mid-day meal arrangements. They claimed that the procedure for utilising cooking-cost funds was changed from time to time, creating difficulties for school staff in making payments and managing ration supplies.

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According to Toora, in the absence of a separate readily available fund at the school level, teachers or mid-day meal in-charges were often compelled to arrange payments from their own pockets, while some vendors extended credit for a limited period. He alleged that prolonged delays in reimbursement were putting an additional financial burden on teachers and affecting their household budgets.

The federation also claimed that budgets for cooking costs had at times been shown as allocated to schools and subsequently withdrawn or modified, adding to confusion among the school authorities. Federation members said such administrative complications could also divert teachers’ attention from their primary responsibility of teaching students.

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Toora appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to streamline the payment mechanism and ensure timely release of funds. He suggested that schools should receive the required cooking-cost budget in advance, preferably for an entire academic year based on student enrolment, with school heads being authorised to make payments directly to vendors through appropriate banking channels.

He said such a mechanism would enable schools to clear vendors’ bills promptly after receiving supplies and reduce the financial pressure on teachers as well as the dependence on credit from shopkeepers.

Federation members urged the Punjab Government to ensure uninterrupted implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and resolve the pending payment issue at the earliest. They maintained that timely availability of funds was essential for the smooth functioning of the scheme and for ensuring that teachers were not required to personally bear expenses incurred for school meals.

Ram Pal, Gur Sevak, Jasvir Singh, Manjit Das, Balwinder Masih, Sohan Lal and Rashpal Singh were also present during the interaction with the media.

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