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Home / Jalandhar / Mid-day meals served feet away from toilets in Jalandhar school

Mid-day meals served feet away from toilets in Jalandhar school

Space constraints force school to run in two shifts; students eat in batches as promised relocation remains uncertain

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Due to cramped space, students eat mid-day meal sitting near toilets at Government Primary and Middle School, Kabir Nagar in Jalandhar.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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Students of Government Primary/Middle School in Kabir Nagar, Jalandhar, have their mid-day meals barely a few feet away from toilets, raising questions over hygiene and the basic facilities available.

The kitchen, where the mid-day meal is prepared, is located adjacent to toilets, while students sit near the washrooms to have their meals. Due to severe space constraints, the school is being run in two shifts, with more than 250 students enrolled in the primary section.

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The primary school functions from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm, after which the middle school operates. The cramped infrastructure has left little room for other essential activities such as sports.

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On the ground floor, the staff room doubles up as a classroom, with teachers sharing the space with pre-primary students from nursery to UKG. The school has only two other rooms on the floor, with two classes (Class 1st and 2nd, 3rd and 4th) being accommodated in each room.

When The Tribune visited the school, students were seen having their meal in batches because of the lack of space. Some students were also eating inside their classrooms.

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The situation is equally constrained on the first floor, where a single hall houses almirahs marked 'Library' and 'Khedan Da Samaan' (sports equipment), which is ironical as with no playground, the school has no dedicated space for sports or other extra-curricular activities.

The middle school, which has more than 100 students, faces similar space constraints.

Despite the inadequate infrastructure, teachers have made effort to maintain the school and ensure that students receive proper education. The classrooms and available spaces have been kept clean, with proper painted walls, and the teaching staff continue to focus on academics despite limitations.

The issue of inadequate space is there since long. It was earlier stated that a school building had been constructed near Burlton Park and that the middle school would be shifted there. However, there has been no clarity or update on when the proposed shift will take place.

While none of Education Department officials responded on the matter, AAP's Jalandhar North Halqa in-charge and Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir said he would get the matter checked and take steps to resolve the issues.

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