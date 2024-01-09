Middle-aged man found dead

Nawanshahr, January 8
The body of a middle-aged man was found at a sugar mill here yesterday.
According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Dharampal (50), a resident of Bhangal village, who was working as a painter. He was missing for the past four days and his family members had lodged a missing report with the police in this regard.
The family members said Dharampal was mentally unstable when he left the house. “He was restless for the past few days,” said the wife of the deceased.
Employees of the sugar mill called the police after noticing the body. A relative of the deceased identified the body.
As per information, the body was in a poor condition. The police said the exact cause of the death would be known after the postmortem examination.
