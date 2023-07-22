Middleman caught taking Rs 1L bribe from conductor of bus

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 21

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested senior constable Kinder Singh, home guard Jujhar and a private person Rohit Hans in the city for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The suspects were arrested on the complaint of Gurmel Singh, a bus conductor posted at the local Punjab Roadways Depot.

An agency spokesperson said the bus conductor had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Flying Squad-1, Mohali, that the policemen had recovered a small quantity of opium from his possession.

The suspects started blackmailing the bus conductor. They said if the victim did not pay a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, he would be implicated in a bigger drug recovery case.

After a preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and caught Rohit Hans on the spot while accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in the presence of government witnesses.

Later, the VB arrested senior constable Kinder Singh and home guard Jujhar from the Model Town police station.

Another suspect involved in the case sepoy Amit is absconding and raids are on to nab him. The agency spokesperson said an FIR was registered against the suspects at the VB Flying Squad-1 police station, Mohali, and further investigation was in progress.

#Hoshiarpur #Punjab Vigilance Bureau