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Home / Jalandhar / Migrant farm labourer wins Rs 3-cr bumper lottery in Banga

Migrant farm labourer wins Rs 3-cr bumper lottery in Banga

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:22 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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In a stroke of luck, Madhu, a migrant farm labourer living in the Banga area, has won the Rs 3-crore bumper prize in the Sikkim Dear Ganesh Chaturthi Bumper Lottery.

Madhu, originally from West Bengal, came to the Banga area in search of work and had been earning his livelihood as an agricultural labourer. His fortunes changed dramatically when he purchased a lottery ticket from the Sahota Lottery Stall in Banga barely an hour before the results were announced.

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Just an hour after buying the ticket, Madhu learnt that he had won the bumper prize of Rs 3 crore. The unexpected windfall sparked celebrations among his family members and acquaintances.

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For Madhu, who had been struggling to make ends meet as a farm labourer, the lottery win proved to be a life-changing moment. His story has since become the talk of the Banga area, with residents describing it as a remarkable twist of fate.

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