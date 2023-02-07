Migrant gets life term for brother's murder

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 6

The court of District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a migrant for murdering his brother on February 5, 2021.

The accused has been identified as Shiri Pal, 31, a native of Biharipur village in Uttar Pradesh, who is now residing in Nawanshahr.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Balachaur police station on the complaint of Manjit Singh, a resident of Simbal Mazara village, Balachaur. The complainant stated that the accused, Shiripal, and deceased Taliban, a resident of Dharampur village in Uttar Pradesh, were staying together at a water pump room on an agricultural land owned by one Piara Singh of England where the accused murdered Taliban on the intervening night of February 4 and 5 of 2021.

Earlier also, both the brothers used to have dispute over money. The accused was arrested by the police on the same day of murder.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence on Monday, District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, asserted: “Keeping in view the gravity and nature of the offence, convict Shiri Pal is not entitled to any leniency. However, not finding it to be a case falling under the category of “rarest of the rare case”, warranting capital punishment, convict Shiri Pal is sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 of IPC with a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of default payment of fine, Shiri Pal will undergo punishment of one more year.