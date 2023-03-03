Migrant held for sacrilege

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 2

A case of desecration of Gutka Sahib (Sikh holy book) by a migrant labourer came to light at Mohalla Gobindpura in Phagwara on Wednesday.

On receiving information about the incident, the police detained a migrant labourer and an investigation has been started. According to the information, a migrant worker and his wife went to a mobile shop of Shamsher Singh in Gobindpura.

When the shopkeeper asked for his mobile number, he took out a copy of the Gutka Sahib and asked the shopkeeper to read his mobile number, which was written on a page of the holy book. The shopkeeper called up some Sikh organisations and handed him over to the police. The labourer’s wife and their son fled the spot. Shiromani Committee member Sarwan Singh Kular said that the accused, identified as Shankar Gupta, has been handed over to the Satnampura police. A case has been registered under Section 295-A of the IPC.