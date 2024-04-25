Migrant labourer attacked, robbed

Jalandhar, April 24
A migrant labourer was assaulted and robbed of cash and documents near Qazi Mandi here late last night.
The victim has been identified as identified as Monu, a resident of Lamba Pind colony. The incident took place while he was returning home from work.
According to reports, a group of seven unidentified persons robbed the victim at gunpoint. They took away a pouch containing Rs 5,000 and some documents from him. When the victim tried to resist, the suspects assaulted him. He suffered injuries on his shoulder, stomach and other parts of the body.
The victim managed to inform his family about the incident with the help of a passerby. After getting information, his family reached the spot and shifted him to the Civil Hospital.
No official complaint has been lodged in this regard. The Rama Mandi police said the jurisdiction did not fall under their purview. Officials from the Division No. 3 police station said after receiving information, they sent a team to the spot. They could not trace the suspects. They said neither the victim nor any witness came forward to report the incident.
