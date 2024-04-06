Migrant labourer found murdered

Garhshankar, April 5
A migrant labourer was found murdered in the forest of Garhi Mansowal village of the Beet area falling under the Garhshankar sub-division. He was hit in his head, face and neck with stones and sharp weapons.
The body was identified with the help of an Aadhaar card and mobile phone found in a kit lying near the dead body. He was identified as Ashok Kumar, a migrant labourer and a resident of Mau, Uttar Pradesh. Family members of the deceased were informed about the incident.
Jarnail Singh Jaila of Garhi Mansowal village informed the police about the body lying in the forest. After getting information, the police reached the spot and took the body into their possession.
The police are trying to trace the suspects. According to information, Ashok used to work in Goa. He came here a few days ago. SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the family members of deceased had been informed about the incident. The post-mortem would be done after his family members reach here.
A case of murder has been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...