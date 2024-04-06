Migrant labourer found murdered

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, April 5

A migrant labourer was found murdered in the forest of Garhi Mansowal village of the Beet area falling under the Garhshankar sub-division. He was hit in his head, face and neck with stones and sharp weapons.

The body was identified with the help of an Aadhaar card and mobile phone found in a kit lying near the dead body. He was identified as Ashok Kumar, a migrant labourer and a resident of Mau, Uttar Pradesh. Family members of the deceased were informed about the incident.

Jarnail Singh Jaila of Garhi Mansowal village informed the police about the body lying in the forest. After getting information, the police reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

The police are trying to trace the suspects. According to information, Ashok used to work in Goa. He came here a few days ago. SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the family members of deceased had been informed about the incident. The post-mortem would be done after his family members reach here.

A case of murder has been registered.