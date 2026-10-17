Migrant labourer killed in clash in Tanda

A clash among migrant labourers near the Tanda grain market last night left one person dead. The deceased has been identified as Anil Mahto, a native of Goriyar village in Bihar’s Purnia. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the early hours of Friday.

The accused has been identified as Naveen. He allegedly attacked Anil with a broken glass bottle, inflicting a deep wound on his neck. The police have registered a murder case on the statement of the victim’s cousin, Arvind Kumar Mahto. Arvind told the police that Naveen, allegedly under the influence of liquor, entered into a quarrel with him near the grain market. The argument escalated into a scuffle, during which Anil intervened to pacify the situation. Naveen allegedly attacked Anil, leaving him injured.

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