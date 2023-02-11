Migrant waylaid, killed at Domoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 10

A UP-based migrant was done to death with a knife by some robbers at Domoria Bridge late last night. The deceased has been identified as Parveen Shukla.

Three men reached the Jalandhar city railway station from Gonda district of UP by train at 10:50 pm on Thursday. Since they were to go to Patel Chowk, they chose to walk down from the railway station after taking some rest.

Attacked with knife The assailants snatched our bag in which we were carrying some money. Parveen confronted the looters and tried to snatch the bag back from them. At this, they attacked him with a sharp knife. Lalu Yadav, cousin of deceased

When they started moving, they took the route from adjoining Domoria Bridge where they came across two men approaching them on foot. These men initially asked them to provide them some drugs. Deceased’s cousin Lalu Yadav, who was accompanying him, said, “We told those men that we do not have any drugs. Then they snatched our bag, in which we were carrying some money. Parveen confronted the looters and tried to snatch the bag back from them. At this, they attacked him with a sharp knife.”

Yadav said, “We immediately raised an alarm and waved at a passerby seeking help. As the car stopped for our help, the assailants ran away. They called an ambulance. We quickly took him to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead”.

SHO Division No. 3 Kamaljit Singh reached the spot. “We have recorded the statements of the men who were accompanying the deceased. From their narration, it seems that the attackers had come from some area near the site. We are trying to check some CCTV footage to identify them.”

Notably, the Domoria Bridge has proven to be much unsafe since the past few years. Several incidents of loot have taken place here. The miscreants are known to hail from the area under the bridge or the adjoining slum localities.